In Bucharest, Romania, Poland’s Industria Kielce defeated Dinamo 32:25 in a Handball Champions League match. After the first half, the visitors led 17:11, reports Interia Sport. These were the first points for Krzysztof Lijewski’s team in the tournament’s main phase.

Advantage before the break

The team from Kielce made a successful start to the match: in the fifth minute, it led 4:1, and by the tenth minute had extended its advantage to 8:4. Dinamo reduced the gap and for some time came closer to its opponent, but the visitors regained control of the game.

Goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev played an important role in the first half. After his save and a counterattack by Faruk Yusuf, the Polish club took a 13:8 lead in the 23rd minute. Industria also limited the opportunities of Dinamo line player Calin Dedu and finished the first half with a six-goal advantage.

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Control after the break

In the second half, the team from Kielce continued to play reliably in defence. In the 38th minute, Kounkoud scored on a counterattack to make it 21:13. Shortly afterwards, Theo Monar received a red card, but this did not affect the outcome of the match.

Alex Vlah was Industria’s top scorer with eight goals. Arciom Karalek scored five goals, while Bos and Monar had four each. For Dinamo, Nistor, Buzle, Martins and Makuc each scored four goals.

Industria’s next Champions League match will be away against Denmark’s GOG. Reaching the quarter-finals is the Kielce club’s main goal this season.

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