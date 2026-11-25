Five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner, who has announced his intention to run for president of France in 2027, has spoken out against sending French troops to Ukraine. The athlete also described the war as one that does not directly concern his country.

This is evident in a video recording of a conversation with Riner during the Congress of Mayors of France. The video was posted on social media platform X by journalist Paul Laruture.

Riner initially proposed holding early presidential elections in France. Explaining his position, he mentioned Russia and criticized the possible deployment of French troops to Ukraine.

“What is currently being planned regarding Russia does not bode well. We are sending troops to Ukraine without our knowledge. I don’t understand why we are sending troops to Ukraine if this isn’t our war,” the judoka said.

When a journalist pointed out that the fighting is taking place on the European continent, Riner asked, “Is Ukraine part of the European Union?”

Later, the athlete began to backtrack on his remarks. When the journalist asked for clarification—whether he truly believed the war did not concern France—Riner replied, “No, I’m not saying that.”

At the same time, the judoka stated that if elected president of France, he would like to help bring an end to the war.

“If I became president tomorrow, I would want to be the person who unites people, who smiles and shakes hands to put an end to this war,” Riner added.

The journalist also noted that the athlete is personally acquainted with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. To this, Riner replied, “I’m acquainted with many presidents.”

Politico has also reported on the athlete’s statements.

The upcoming presidential election in France could significantly influence Paris’s continued support for Ukraine. Two influential French politicians—Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right “National Rally,” and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, representative of the radical-left party “Unbowed France”— — have criticized certain aspects of the aid provided to Kyiv. Their statements are causing concern among Ukraine’s European partners.

Marine Le Pen stated that if her party comes to power, France will fulfill the commitments it has already made to support Ukraine. Specifically, this refers to a joint EU loan for Kyiv totaling 90 billion euros.

As a reminder, Le Pen agreed to meet with Zelenskyy.

It should be added that Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy the top two spots in all five scenarios for the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for 2027.

Earlier, protests broke out in France against the convention of Marine Le Pen’s party.

Read us on