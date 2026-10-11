In Kathmandu, Nepal, vote counting in the elections for vice presidents and general secretaries at the 15th general convention of the Nepali Congress has been suspended. Candidates demanded that data on all ballots already counted first be entered into the computer system before the procedure continues.

According to the Kathmandu Post, counting began at around 10 p.m. on Saturday and proceeded slowly until Sunday morning. By that time, results for 1,330 votes had been published, while data on approximately 700 other votes that had already been counted had not been released.

Entering data into the system

Election officials began entering the available figures into the computer system. Vice presidential candidate Jeevan Pariyar said that counting had been agreed to resume only after this process was completed. Initially, votes were counted at three stations, but only one was operating from Sunday morning.

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Interim results

According to the published data for 1,330 votes, Chandra Kant Bhandari led with 679 votes and Madhu Acharya with 393 in the race for two open vice presidential positions. In the inclusive representation category, Binod Kumar Chaudhary was in first place with 382 votes.

Among the candidates for two open general secretary positions, Pradip Paudel was leading with 788 votes. For the general secretary position reserved for women, Dila Sangraula Pant was leading with 583 votes, ahead of Mahalaxmi Upadhyay Dinu, who received 557 votes.

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