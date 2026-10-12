Ethiopian government forces and allied militia entered the city of Adwa in the northwestern Tigray region without a fight on Sunday. Al Jazeera reports that this happened the day after fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) withdrew.

Residents of Adwa, located about 40 kilometers from the border with Eritrea, said federal forces had entered the city. One resident confirmed the TPLF’s withdrawal but said government units had not yet reached the center of Adwa at that time. According to him, the roads were deserted and local residents feared looting.

Reports of looting

Another city resident, named Aferwerki, told AFP that all shops in Adwa were closed. He also reported the overnight looting of a number of state institutions, including Adwa Hospital. TPLF Vice President Amanuel Assefa declined to comment on the situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The monitoring organization ACLED reported that Ethiopian drones struck a hotel in Adwa on October 4. According to its data, between five and nine people, including security force representatives, were injured. Some ACLED sources indicated that TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael and other senior officials may have been in the hotel, but this information was not confirmed.

Resumption of flights to Mekelle

Last week, Ethiopian forces took control of Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, after the TPLF confirmed the withdrawal of its units and the temporary relocation of the regional administration. On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights from Addis Ababa to Mekelle for the first time since September 23, when an armed alliance of seven groups, including the TPLF, began hostilities against government forces and seized the airport.

Ethiopia accused Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt of supporting the rebel alliance. Khartoum and Cairo rejected the accusations. Eritrea, which fought alongside Ethiopia’s federal army during the 2020–2022 war, severed diplomatic relations with Ethiopia last week over these accusations.

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