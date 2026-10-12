The United Kingdom will conduct an independent review of the state system for protecting public figures following the murder of former MP Ann Widdecombe. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced this, The Guardian reports.

The review will be led by former government national security adviser Stephen Lovegrove. He is to assess whether the current mechanisms provide adequate protection for people at the highest level of risk. This includes members of the royal family, government officials, members of parliament, local elected representatives and other prominent figures in British politics. At the same time, the review will not assess individual cases.

Expansion of police support

Mahmood also said that police would immediately expand support for politicians who are not currently members of parliament. Former MPs, members of the House of Lords, leaders of parties outside parliament, former members of devolved parliaments and party spokespersons will be eligible for assistance.

These individuals will be provided with contact with a designated police officer and assistance with other security measures. According to the home secretary, it is necessary to strengthen the protection of democracy from terrorism, extremism, threats from other states, as well as harassment and intimidation.

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Details of the Widdecombe case

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative Party minister and Reform UK spokesperson, was found dead on 9 July at her home in Haytor, Devon. She had sustained severe injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Currie has been charged with Widdecombe’s murder. He is also accused of online monitoring of prominent individuals and institutions, travelling to the home of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in south London on 19 April 2025, and attempting to enter it 15 months before Widdecombe’s death.

Lovegrove is also to consider the effectiveness of funding for protective measures and the consistency of decision-making depending on the threat level. Separately, Robert Buckland is conducting a review of the circumstances surrounding the murder of MP David Amess, focused on the safety of parliamentarians in their constituencies. According to the Electoral Commission, 55% of candidates in the local elections in May and the same proportion of participants in the 2024 general election faced harassment or intimidation.

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