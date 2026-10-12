In Pakistan, the government has reduced the retail price of petrol by 2.93 Pakistani rupees per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has risen by 0.61 rupees. The new prices will take effect on October 13, Dawn reports.

New retail prices

After the revision, petrol will cost 395.37 rupees per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost 396.85 rupees per litre. According to the Petroleum Division, the government will continue to collect 114 rupees in taxes and levies per litre of petrol and 100 rupees per litre of diesel.

Petrol is mainly used in private transport, small cars, rickshaws and two-wheeled vehicles. Diesel is used in the heavy transport sector, at power plants and in large generators.

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Price dynamics and austerity measures

The price of high-speed diesel has declined from the peak level of 520.35 rupees per litre recorded on April 3. Petrol cost 458.41 rupees per litre that day. Diesel prices began rising from 281 rupees per litre after the start of the war between the United States and Iran on February 28, while petrol began becoming more expensive from 266 rupees per litre in the first week of March.

Amid rising fuel prices and the conflict in the Middle East, Pakistani authorities have reinstated austerity measures. In particular, markets must close by 9:00 p.m., while fuel limits for official vehicles have been cut by 50% for three months.

In September, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced a support programme for users of motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and vehicles with engines of up to 800 cc. In July, Oil Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that the cabinet and the prime minister had decided to task the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority with setting fuel prices daily, taking international market trends into account. Previously, the government reviewed prices weekly.

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