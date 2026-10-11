Yemeni government forces continued their offensive against the Houthis on the country’s western coast and in Marib province. The military said it had conducted more than 2,750 precision strike operations over 24 hours. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to the outlet, on the sixth day of Operation Dawn of Yemen, strikes on Houthi positions and military facilities intensified. Government force units sought to eliminate pockets of resistance near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Southern Giants Brigades, according to the military, repelled a Houthi attack north of Dhubab Airport. The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen’s air force, according to its data, also struck reinforcements that the Houthis were moving into the area.

Claims of losses and targets hit

Armed forces spokesperson Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations targeted fortifications, defensive and observation posts, artillery positions, weapons and ammunition depots, logistics facilities, and reinforcements on several fronts. According to him, the military’s preliminary assessment indicates that more than 1,400 Houthi fighters were put out of action, while more than 250 pieces of equipment were destroyed or damaged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separately, the coalition said it had destroyed 136 military targets in Houthi-controlled territories. Its spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said the operation aims to dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network, and coalition aircraft will continue to support Yemeni units.

Fighting in Marib province

In Marib, east of Sanaa, government troops and Popular Resistance units, according to the Yemeni Armed Forces Media Center, conducted offensive operations in the southern sectors of the front. The center claims they took several positions after breaking through fortifications and clearing minefields. The center also reported strikes by manned and unmanned aircraft, artillery, and missile launchers on Houthi positions, command posts, weapons depots, and drone launch sites.

According to the center, dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded in the fighting. It also confirmed the deaths of 22 servicemen from government forces and the Popular Resistance, while several others were wounded.

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