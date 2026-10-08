Britain open to Germany joining GCAP — Anadolu Agency

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin that London is open to Germany joining the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). This is a next-generation fighter development programme already involving the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks with partners

Burnham said that the issue of Germany’s participation in GCAP would be advanced in coordination with the programme’s other partners, Italy and Japan. He also stressed the need to deepen bilateral economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Germany, particularly in the fields of the economy and defence.

GCAP envisages the development of a stealthy sixth-generation multirole combat aircraft. It is expected to enter service from 2035. Berlin’s interest in preliminary talks on the programme emerged after the collapse of a joint German-French aviation project.

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Defence and hybrid threats

During the press conference, Burnham also spoke about cooperation between the two countries in defence and security, including a new partnership to counter hybrid attacks. According to him, the United Kingdom and Germany regularly face such threats, including interference in democratic processes.

Burnham confirmed the government’s intention to deepen cooperation with the European Union for economic growth and cooperation on irregular migration. In Berlin, he ratified the Kensington Treaty, a bilateral agreement signed last year by Merz and then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The document concerns defence, migration and economic cooperation between the two countries.

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