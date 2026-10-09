Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are on heightened alert as Hurricane Isaias strengthens and approaches land. According to PBS NewsHour, the storm has reached Category 2.

The first hurricane of the year

Isaias is the first hurricane of this year in the Atlantic basin. PBS NewsHour reported that forecasters are warning residents of coastal areas about the dangers associated with the approaching storm.

Among the risks named by forecasters are heavy rainfall, destructive winds, flooding, storm surge, and the possibility of tornadoes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conversation with the hurricane center director

PBS NewsHour anchor Amna Nawaz discussed the latest information about the hurricane with National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan. The conversation concerned Isaias strengthening, its approach to land, and weather threats.

The PBS NewsHour report was published on October 8, 2026. It also names Karina Cuevas and Katie Marlowe.

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