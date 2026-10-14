US gives Panama 17 trucks worth $2.1 million — The Rio Times

The United States handed over 17 heavy trucks worth $2.1 million to Panama for earthquake relief. Panama’s National Border Service, Senafront, received the equipment at its headquarters on October 13. As The Rio Times reports, the vehicles have a payload capacity of 10 to 25 tonnes and are intended to transport personnel, equipment and humanitarian cargo.

Assistance to affected provinces

Washington also allocated $5 million in humanitarian aid for organizations working in Panama. Separately, five trucks carrying US-funded supplies were sent to the provinces of Coclé, Herrera and Los Santos for approximately 12,000 people. Aid was delivered through the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in the form of 2,500 blankets, 2,900 mosquito nets, 750 tarpaulins, 200 family tents, 1,290 kitchen sets and 500 sleeping mats.

The United States also sent 20 search-and-rescue specialists from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, California, to assess damaged buildings. US Southern Command delivered cargo to the hardest-hit areas by helicopter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the earthquake

The earthquake occurred on October 9 near Pitaloza Arriba in Herrera Province. The US Geological Survey assessed its magnitude at 7.7, while Panamanian media cited 7.5. The provinces of Coclé, Herrera, Los Santos and Veraguas were the most affected.

As of October 12, according to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, the earthquake affected 6,174 people and 1,744 homes. He stated that there had been no deaths as a result of the disaster. The government declared a state of emergency on October 10 and promised to build 1,300 new homes for families who lost their housing. According to the Ministry of Education, 35 schools were destroyed and require complete reconstruction.

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