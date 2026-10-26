US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, where he will host a two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers. Diplomats from the world’s leading economies will discuss shared economic and security challenges, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the US Department of State.

Economic growth and security

The State Department said the meeting is part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to refocus the G20 on economic growth, economic security, and policies that deliver results for Americans.

Rubio will convene foreign affairs chiefs to advance practical cooperation on issues affecting the global economy. The department called Atlanta a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce.

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Preparations for the Miami summit

The United States intends to discuss geopolitical crises that are causing economic instability. Topics to be raised include threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, as well as global supply chains.

The talks are also expected to help set priorities ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Miami, Florida, in December, where heads of government will consider broader economic issues.

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