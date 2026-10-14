The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided not to invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the midterm elections, ending a practice that Washington had consistently followed since 2002.

White House spokesperson Lauren Biss explained Washington’s position by stating that U.S. elections should be conducted, carried out, and observed directly by U.S. citizens, noting the country’s contribution to the advancement of democracy. In contrast, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly called this decision regrettable, while Democratic Senator Jean Shaheen emphasized that the refusal of international observation contradicts the principles of transparency and democracy.

Source: The Hill.

In the U.S., billionaire Elon Musk spent approximately $366 million on the 2026 midterm congressional elections, seeking to help the Republican Party retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Former Donald Trump special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Vladimir Putin is trying to use the U.S. president and the approaching U.S. elections to achieve his own goals. According to Kellogg, the Russian leader’s actions indicate that he is acting from a position of weakness.

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