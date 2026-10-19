Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court has prohibited federal lawmaker Nikolas Ferreira and influencer Pablo Marçal from republishing content that electoral courts had previously ordered removed. The decision also provides for the suspension of paid promotion of their accounts on Meta and X until the end of the day of the second round of the presidential election on October 25.

As The Rio Times reports, the ruling was issued on October 19 by Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, an inspector of the Superior Electoral Court. The ban applies to material identical or substantially similar to posts whose removal was ordered in six previous cases.

Fines for violations

A fine of 50,000 reais has been set for the person responsible for each publication for every violation. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and platform X must block paid promotion of the two accounts until 23:59 on October 25. Failure to comply would expose each platform to a daily fine of 500,000 reais.

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At the same time, the decision does not prohibit organic, or unpaid, posts on these accounts. The restrictions on paid promotion will remain in force on the day of the second round, in which, according to the publication, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro will compete.

Lula coalition’s lawsuit

The decision was made as part of an electoral investigation filed by the Brasil Pronto pra Mais coalition, which supports Lula. The case also involves Flávio Bolsonaro and his vice-presidential candidate Alfredo Gaspar. The coalition claims that Ferreira’s and Marçal’s accounts were used to promote Bolsonaro’s electoral ticket outside the registered campaign pages.

Ferreira and Marçal have five days to submit a response. Meta is required to provide the court with information about the accounts within 24 hours. The decision still has to be approved by the full bench of the Superior Electoral Court.

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