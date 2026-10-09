October 9, 2026 — Coaching Psychology Day: History and How It Is Celebrated

On October 9, the world celebrates International Coaching Psychology Day. In 2026, it falls on a Friday and marks the fourth anniversary of the event. The day is dedicated to the development of coaching psychology, scientific research, and the dissemination of information about evidence-based approaches used in personal development, well-being, and professional goals.

International Coaching Psychology Day is a relatively new professional observance. It was first celebrated on October 6, 2023. The initiative originated within the international community dedicated to the development of coaching psychology, and the International Society for Coaching Psychology (ISCP) is closely involved in organizing the event.

The idea was quite simple—to bring together people working in the fields of coaching and psychology and to explain to a wider audience what coaching psychology is. The organizers wanted to draw attention not only to the practice of coaching itself but also to the research on which it is based. Therefore, from the very beginning, this day was conceived not as a formal professional holiday with celebrations, but as an informational and educational event.

The first Coaching Psychology Day in 2023 coincided with the fifth day of the International Congress on Coaching Psychology. This provided an opportunity to hold professional meetings, discuss new research, and introduce the field to people who had not previously encountered it. In 2024, the day continued to be observed within the international professional community. In 2025, it fell on October 10. And in 2026, the date shifted again to October 9. In other words, it is not a fixed date each year, but a day whose date is tied to the International Congress on Coaching Psychology.

Why was this particular day chosen?

The date is linked to the International Congress on Coaching Psychology. In 2026, the 16th International Congress on Coaching Psychology will be held online from October 5 to 9. October 9 is the fifth day of the congress, which coincides with International Coaching Psychology Day. This connection to the congress is no coincidence. The professional community uses this day to showcase how the field is evolving, what research experts are conducting, and where coaching psychology is applied in practice. The focus is not merely on motivational conversations, but on theory, scientific data, and professional standards.

In 2026, the theme of the international congress is “Positive and Coaching Psychology in Action: Theory, Research, and Practice,” focusing on positive and coaching psychology in action, as well as the connection between theory, research, and practice. The program includes workshops, presentations, and professional discussions. Thus, October 9 offers professionals not just an opportunity to talk about their profession, but also a chance to discuss which methods are truly grounded in science, how to use them correctly, and what new developments have emerged in the field.

What Is Coaching Psychology?

In simple terms, coaching psychology can be described as a field that applies psychological knowledge to coaching practice. Its goal is to help people better understand their own goals, resources, motivation, and ways of acting. The International Society for Coaching Psychology describes this approach as a process aimed at improving a person’s well-being and effectiveness in their personal and professional lives. At the same time, the work must be grounded in psychological theories, learning approaches, and research.

In other words, coaching psychology is not just a collection of motivational phrases. A coach can utilize psychological models, behavioral research, knowledge of motivation, learning, a person’s strengths, and the process of behavioral change. It is also important that an evidence-based approach relies on scientific data, not just on the coach’s personal experience.

Researchers also view coaching as a professional helping relationship between a specialist and a client. At the center of this process is the individual themselves, their goals, and their willingness to work toward change. Therefore, a coach should not simply provide the client with ready-made solutions for every situation. At the same time, the psychology of coaching has its limits. It should not replace psychotherapy or medical care in cases where a person has a mental disorder or requires treatment. This is precisely why professional training and an understanding of the limits of one’s competence are of vital importance for specialists in this field.

How the International Coaching Psychology Community Came to Be

The history of the professional community itself began long before the establishment of International Coaching Psychology Day. On December 18, 2006, in London, during the first international conference on coaching psychology, 20 delegates from various countries gathered. They discussed the creation of an international organization that could bring together professionals specifically in the field of coaching psychology. At that time, international organizations related to coaching already existed. However, there was no separate international body dedicated specifically to coaching psychology. The participants discussed the need for international cooperation, research, professional standards, and the exchange of experiences among different countries.

Following this meeting, the International Forum for Coaching Psychology was established. Initially, it was a fairly informal network with an online discussion group. Over time, it began to develop and evolved into a professional organization. In April 2008, the Society for Coaching Psychology was founded. Its goal was to advance coaching psychology worldwide, support research, and help establish a professional foundation for the field. In July 2011, the organization received authorization to use the name International Society for Coaching Psychology.

Another important milestone came in 2016. At that time, the society established an international research center and research hubs to foster collaboration among specialists from different countries. The advancement of research has become one of the key areas of focus for the professional community.

Where Coaching Psychology Is Applied

Coaching psychology can be applied in various areas of life. These include leadership, management, professional development, teamwork, education, family issues, health, and well-being. The International Society for Coaching Psychology specifically emphasizes that this field is developing at the intersection of psychology, learning, and coaching practice. For example, in a professional setting, coaching may focus on developing leadership skills, setting goals, or changing work habits. In education, the focus may be on motivation and learning. When it comes to well-being, the discussion may center on habits, personal resources, and ways to maintain a healthier balance in life.

A separate area is working with teams. Here, the focus is not only on the individual but also on how team members interact with one another. Psychological knowledge helps to better understand communication, motivation, and the behavior of people in a group. At the same time, one of the key features of coaching psychology is its focus on development. It’s not just about what’s troubling a person right now, but also about where they want to go next. That’s why coaching places a strong emphasis on goals, resources, strengths, and concrete steps.

How the psychology of coaching differs from conventional coaching

Coaching as a practice exists in various forms and can be applied in personal life, business, sports, education, and other fields. The psychology of coaching places additional emphasis on psychological theories and research. The International Society for Coaching Psychology emphasizes that evidence-based practice must be grounded in theory and scientific research. This means that a professional must understand why a particular approach might work and for whom it is suitable. Not every popular technique automatically becomes a scientifically validated method. That is why there is so much discussion in professional circles about research and effectiveness evaluation.

Scientific reviews also show that research on coaching is actively evolving. Researchers are studying, in particular, the relationship between the coach and the client, the specifics of the coach’s work, and the factors that may influence the outcome. At the same time, the psychology of coaching remains a young field. Various definitions, models, and approaches are still being debated in the scientific literature. Therefore, new research, comparisons of methods, and testing of their effectiveness in different situations are crucial for this field.

How Coaching Psychology Day Is Celebrated

This day is primarily of a professional and educational nature. Specialists may hold lectures, online meetings, workshops, discussions, and other events dedicated to the psychology of coaching. Research and materials on evidence-based approaches in coaching practice are also shared on this day. Professional conferences play a special role. In 2026, Coaching Psychology Day coincides with the fifth day of the 16th International Congress on Coaching Psychology. Participants can attend presentations, take part in workshops, and discuss current research.

It’s not just professional psychologists or coaches who can join in. The event is also of interest to students, faculty, managers, HR professionals, and anyone who simply wants to better understand how coaching works. The organizers encourage people to discuss the topic in plain language and highlight where psychological knowledge can be useful. Another way to celebrate the day is to share a scientific article, research study, or professional resource on social media. For the international community, the hashtags #ICPD2026 and #coachingpsychology play an important role. This allows information about new research and professional events to spread far beyond the borders of a single country.

Interesting Facts About Coaching Psychology Day

This is one of the relatively new international professional days. It was first observed in 2023, so 2026 marks the fourth Coaching Psychology Day.

Interestingly, the date isn’t fixed on the same day every year. In 2023, it was October 6; in 2025, October 10; and in 2026, October 9. This is tied to the schedule of the International Congress of Coaching Psychology.

Another fact: in 2026, the day falls on the fifth day of the international congress , which is taking place online from October 5 to 9. This year’s program features topics related to positive psychology, coaching, theory, research, and practice.

Coaching psychology also has its own academic community. There are professional journals, research centers, international conferences, and specialized research groups. This shows that the field is gradually moving beyond the scope of simple personal development practices and is emerging as a distinct branch of applied psychology.

Another distinctive feature is that this day focuses specifically on evidence-based coaching. The organizers encourage participants not just to talk about the benefits of coaching, but to share research that helps explain how different approaches work.

International Coaching Psychology Day in 2026

In 2026, International Coaching Psychology Day will be celebrated on Friday, October 9. This will be the fourth time the day has been observed since its inception in 2023. This year, it coincides with the fifth day of the 16th International Congress on the Psychology of Coaching, which is being held online.

The main focus of the day will be on how psychological knowledge helps advance modern coaching. Topics will include research, professional practice, positive psychology, human development, and working with diverse groups. The organizers are also encouraging professionals to share their knowledge and discuss the possibilities of evidence-based coaching.

For the general public, this day can serve as an opportunity to better understand what the term “coaching” actually means. After all, the term is used in many different ways today, and not every piece of motivational advice is a psychologically sound approach. That is precisely why professional communities emphasize education, research, ethical principles, and the qualifications of specialists.

International Coaching Psychology Day ultimately serves as a reminder of a simple idea: working on personal development also requires knowledge and a responsible approach. Coaching may relate to careers, learning, leadership, personal goals, or well-being, but professional practice must take real psychological processes into account. It is research and the exchange of experiences that help this field continue to develop.

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