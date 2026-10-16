Nearly 30 years after its debut, the Japanese Tamagotchi toy is gaining popularity once again. This wave of nostalgia is fueled by adults who grew up with these virtual pets, as well as a new generation of children.

The Tamagotchi first appeared on November 23, 1996, in Japan. Owners had to feed their digital character, take care of it, clean up after it, and attend to its needs. If the pet was left unattended, it could get sick or die.

Over nearly three decades, the toy has spread to more than 50 countries and regions around the world. Total shipments have exceeded 100 million units.

This new resurgence is linked to the popularity of Japanese Heisei-era culture, which spanned from 1989 to 2019. The manufacturer continues to update the devices: modern models feature color screens and additional features that make it easier to care for a virtual pet. In particular, some versions allow you to hire a “nanny” while the owner is busy.

In July 2026, a new model, the Tamagotchi Paradise, was released. A total of 38 models have been created throughout the franchise’s history, but the core concept has remained the same—a virtual pet requires regular attention.

Source: The Asahi Shimbun

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