Several powerful explosions were reported in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz on October 8. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing military sources, said the explosions may have occurred after oil tankers hit sea mines.

Military sources’ version

According to Anadolu Agency, the explosions were heard minutes before IRIB’s report in the southern part of the strategic waterway. Military sources cited by the Iranian broadcaster suggested that the tankers may have been travelling along routes not authorized by Tehran.

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According to these sources, mines may have been laid in the area and the vessels may have hit them. IRIB did not name the number of tankers that may have been involved in the incident and did not disclose information about their identification.

Tensions in the strait

The report of the explosions came amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had previously warned vessels not to use routes that Tehran considers unauthorized.

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