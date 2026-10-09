Trump gave instructions to Witkoff and Kushner ahead of the talks with Ukraine in Miami, according to Axios

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of talks with the Ukrainian delegation. During the meeting, they presented the U.S. proposals and received instructions from the White House regarding the upcoming talks.

“On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner met with President Trump to present the U.S. proposals and receive his instructions ahead of the talks in Miami, which are expected to last two days,” Ravid wrote on social media platform X.

In addition to Donald Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House adviser Michael Nidehm participated in the conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Talks with the Ukrainian delegation are expected to take place in Miami and last two days. The report does not disclose details of the U.S. proposals or the content of the instructions received by the negotiators.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported this on Friday, citing an unnamed official source.

Earlier, on September 24, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev met in New York with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—according to CNN.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, the U.S. representatives will meet in Miami with a Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock, Axios reports, citing informed sources.

Read us on