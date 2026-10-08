Trump called everyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he considers those who continue to use the term “artificial intelligence” instead of the term “superintelligence” he proposed to be “enemies.” He referenced his executive order requiring U.S. federal agencies to use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI.”

The requirement applies to official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and other documents of the executive branch.

“If you use the term ‘artificial intelligence’ instead of ‘superintelligence,’ you are the enemy,” Trump declared.

According to the U.S. president, the concept of “superintelligence” more accurately reflects the capabilities of modern technologies. The executive order notes that the latest systems already far exceed what was anticipated when the term “artificial intelligence” first emerged, as they can enhance human capabilities and open up new ways of working across various fields.

Trump signed Executive Order No. 14434, titled “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence,” on September 29. The document stipulates that federal agencies must use the new terminology “to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

At the same time, the executive order does not require changes to regulations, presidential documents, contracts, grants, or other historical documents that have already been issued.

Source: Trump on his social media platform TruthSocial.