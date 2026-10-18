US President Donald Trump has endorsed the re-election of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections scheduled for October 27. In a post on the Truth Social platform, he declared his “full and complete support” for the Israeli prime minister, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump’s statement

Trump praised Netanyahu’s leadership and his cooperation with Washington, particularly in confronting Iran. He said that if Israelis elect another leader, the United States would have to do this work on its own, which he does not want.

The US president called the Israeli prime minister “strong, brave, and brilliant.” According to Trump, Netanyahu has become stronger despite pressure, including opposition within Israel.

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Campaign and the war in Gaza

Netanyahu’s election campaign is taking place amid criticism of his leadership over the security situation, the war in Gaza, and Israel’s international standing. According to Palestinian authorities, since October 2023 Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded over 175,000, while about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The International Court of Justice is also considering a case brought by South Africa, joined by several countries, over accusations that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

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