Trump repeats claim about possible Iranian strike on California cities — The Hill

US President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, repeated his claim about the possibility of an Iranian missile strike on San Diego and Los Angeles. He emphasized that the United States would not allow such a scenario, The Hill reports.

Statement at the rally

According to Trump, a missile strike on San Diego or Los Angeles would be a terrible sight and could lead to serious problems for the country. The president said that the United States would not allow this to happen.

On Monday, Trump also said at a rally in Nebraska that Iran could attack Los Angeles and San Diego. Following these remarks, he was criticized by California officials.

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Officials' reaction

California Governor Gavin Newsom told The Hill that he considers Trump mentally ill and called for the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to be invoked. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the president's words dangerous and said they could potentially endanger the city's safety.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria emphasized that the city cannot be viewed as collateral damage. White House communications director Steven Cheung denied this interpretation of Trump's words and said that the president was speaking about the threat to American cities that, according to him, would exist if a nuclear Iran were not stopped.

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