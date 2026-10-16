US President Donald Trump criticized Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, whom he nominated during his first presidential term. As Interia reports, the president's outrage intensified after a series of rulings in which his nominees voted differently from what the administration wanted.

In recent months, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett cast decisive votes in cases in which the court blocked the president's attempts to restrict voting by mail, birthright US citizenship and the independence of the Federal Reserve System. Earlier, the Supreme Court also rejected one of the key elements of Trump's policy — tariffs. Two justices nominated by him also voted for that decision.

“These are not the people I spoke to when I selected candidates for the Supreme Court of the United States. They are only a shadow of themselves from those days,” Trump wrote on social media. He also said that the court would go down in history for “some of the most destructive, painful and harmful decisions in the history of our country.”

Conservative majority and disputes with the president

The three justices nominated by Trump played an important role in decisions that became significant victories for the conservative legal community. These include overturning the constitutional protection of the right to abortion, expanding the right to own guns and limiting the powers of federal regulators.

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According to Harvard University law professor Noah Feldman, the president's expectations of the justices he appointed were unrealistic. He stressed that justices do not view their role as “carrying out the president's orders.”

During the court's previous term, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh supported the government's position in six of seven cases directly concerning the administration, while Barrett did so in five of seven. The most significant disagreements concerned tariffs and birthright citizenship.

Criticism of Barrett and possible new nominations

Amy Coney Barrett faced the greatest criticism from Trump and his allies. Conservative politicians and activists accused her of allegedly being appointed because of diversity, equity and inclusion policies and demanded that the justice be removed from office through impeachment. After her vote to preserve the right to birthright citizenship, critics also claimed that she was allegedly “leading the country to the grave.”

During his first term, Trump relied heavily on the conservative legal organization Federalist Society in selecting candidates for the courts. After rulings that limited attempts to expand presidential powers, he criticized the organization for allegedly giving “bad advice.” His adviser Mike Davis said that the focus would henceforth be on candidates who would be “bold and fearless.”

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