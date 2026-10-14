Trump says US may have gone too far regarding Iran’s leadership — Dawn

In the United States, President Donald Trump said during an election rally in Ohio that the United States may have gone too far in targeting Iran’s leadership. He said that Washington finds it difficult to understand whom exactly to negotiate with in Iran now.

As Dawn reports, Trump also said that allegedly nobody wants to hold the position of president of Iran. At the same time, Masoud Pezeshkian has been the country’s president since July 2024.

Statements on China and Russia

Separately, Trump said that he does not believe Iran is receiving assistance from China and Russia, because, in his opinion, those countries have too much to lose. In a Truth Social post, he said that if such support exists, it is at a very low level, and the United States would quickly find out about it.

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According to the publication, Trump came under pressure after reports that Chinese and Russian entities may have been providing Iran with intelligence for attacks on US military personnel. In July, he also said that he did not believe China and Russia were selling weapons to Iran and warned that this would be “very bad” for them.

Moscow’s and Beijing’s positions

Russia, an aggressor state, and China have close ties with Iran but, according to Dawn, have refrained from directly becoming involved in the war in the Middle East that began after US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Russia sent Iran humanitarian aid but did not announce any other specific support.

The Kremlin denied reports by US media alleging that it had provided Iran with classified data, including on the locations of US warships and aircraft in the region. China condemned the US and Israeli strikes, while also criticizing Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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