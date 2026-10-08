In the United States, Trump said that the country will not attack Iran before the midterm elections. This was reported by CNBC. The outlet published this information on October 8, 2026, as breaking news.

What is known from the CNBC report

The available text of the breaking news report provides no explanation for Trump’s statement. CNBC also did not specify which potential US actions toward Iran were being discussed or what further steps might be taken.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Related reports on Iran

Related CNBC reports dated October 2 said that the US was to send a third carrier strike group to the Middle East, while Trump warned of new strikes on Iran. In a report dated October 7, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Tehran had missed “several” opportunities to reach a nuclear deal amid the impasse over Iran.

CNBC also published a report in which Trump said that the proposed deal with Iran did not meet his expectations, while the US was preparing to resume strikes.

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