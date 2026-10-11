In Poland, Sejm member and former deputy minister Michał Kołodziejczak arrived on Sunday at the Łódź branch of the Internal Security Agency. His visit is connected to allegations made by the politician’s former female employees.

Allegations by former employees

As Interia reports, according to a report by the Zero portal, the women accuse the parliamentarian of using violence. Kołodziejczak arrived at the branch accompanied by representatives.

Before entering the building, the politician declined to answer journalists’ questions in detail. Asked whether he considers himself guilty, he replied that what happens behind the institution’s doors is more important to him than what happens in front of the cameras.

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Statement regarding a former employee

Detective Krzysztof Rutkowski spoke to the media on Kołodziejczak’s behalf. He stated that the MP had not used aggression against women. According to Rutkowski, Kołodziejczak decided to file a report concerning one of his former female employees. The subject of the report was not disclosed; the politician was expected to provide details after leaving the Internal Security Agency building.

Kołodziejczak is a member of the Civic Coalition parliamentary club, but his rights as a member of the club have been suspended.

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