In Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi chaired the first meeting of the province’s advisory council, formed by the federal government after the imposition of emergency measures and governor’s rule. This was reported by Dawn.

At the start of the meeting, council members introduced themselves and spoke about their assigned areas of work. Kundi said the council faces many challenges, and its members will receive briefings on their areas of responsibility and have several days to review them.

Security named a priority

The governor said work needs to be accelerated and that there will be zero tolerance for corruption. According to him, the law and order situation is the primary issue. He also called for using the experience of other provinces.

Kundi described the current situation as an opportunity to improve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s image. He said peace in the province could help attract tourists and investors.

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Statements on fighting terrorism

In an address to the province’s residents, Kundi said that necessary measures had been taken in accordance with the Constitution due to “extraordinary circumstances.” He promised to refrain from political rhetoric and said his main goal was to restore peace, security and stability to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the governor, the province’s residents have paid a high price because of terrorism. He stressed that Pashtuns are not the cause of terrorism but have become its greatest victims. Kundi said he intends to strengthen the capacities of the police and the counterterrorism department.

He also said the council will focus on healthcare, education and employment. Kundi named the elimination of all infrastructure facilitating terrorism, including countering those who support and finance it, as a separate task. He assured that the emergency measures are not directed against any particular party or group.

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