33 members leave ex-PM Nabiam’s party — The Rio Times

In Guinea-Bissau, 33 officials and members of the APU-PDGB party, founded by former Prime Minister Nuno Nabiam, announced their departure from the political force. In a collective letter, they stated that the leader had made important decisions unilaterally, including the party’s non-participation in the November 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections, The Rio Times reports.

Reasons for leaving the party

The letter, addressed to Nabiam, is dated October 9 and bears a receipt mark from the office of the APU-PDGB secretary-general. Its authors announced that they were resigning from their positions and ending their membership, citing a “deep leadership crisis” that, they said, weakens the party and leads to its gradual disintegration.

Among their grievances, the signatories cited politically important decisions made without consulting members, violations of the party’s statute, and political agreements concluded without discussion in party bodies. They specifically mentioned APU-PDGB’s accession to the Plataforma Republicana Nô Kumpu Guiné alliance, which supported the re-election of then-President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

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Among those who left

The highest-ranking of the 33 signatories is party vice-president and member of its standing committee Samuel Dinis Manuel. The letter was also signed by Beto Infande, head of the Forum of Cadres; secretary-general Buo Manuel; deputy national secretary Garcia Biifa Bedeta; and Rosalia da Costa, identified as head of the party body ONAMA.

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Guinea-Bissau were held on November 23, 2025, but on November 26 the military seized power before preliminary results were announced. The country is governed by a transitional authority headed by General Horta Inta-A. A new election date has not yet been set.

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