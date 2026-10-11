In England, the flu season has started earlier than usual: virus activity in September was higher than during the same period in each of the previous four winter seasons. The Guardian reports, citing data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

UKHSA noted that the overall level of flu circulation remains low so far, but several indicators point to an increase. In particular, the share of positive tests and the number of people seeking medical care with flu-like symptoms are rising. The number of visits to emergency departments with such symptoms exceeds the seasonally expected level. The upward trend has been recorded since August.

Vaccination for risk groups

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, urged people at increased risk because of age or underlying health conditions to get vaccinated as soon as possible, before virus transmission peaks. He stressed that free vaccinations are available to children and members of high-risk groups.

According to him, people who are not eligible for free vaccination through the National Health Service can get vaccinated at work or privately. The article notes that private vaccination at most pharmacies costs around £20, while some retailers offer it for less than £10 through loyalty programmes.

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Flu strains

UKHSA data indicate that the rise in incidence is occurring primarily among young people aged 18 to 24. Two influenza A subtypes, H1N1 and H3N2, are circulating in England. Antonia Ho, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Glasgow, noted that the flu vaccine covers both of these subtypes as well as influenza B.

UKHSA reported that the H1N1 subtype has likely changed somewhat compared with the strain used to produce this year's vaccine. However, Ho believes it is still too early to assess whether this will affect its effectiveness. She also advised people with flu-like symptoms to stay at home, practise hand hygiene and avoid contact with others.

According to UKHSA estimates, the vaccination programme in England last winter prevented approximately 100,000 hospitalisations and 7,000 deaths. Pollard noted that an early start to the season does not necessarily mean it will be more severe. Ho added that an early rise in cases may indicate a longer period of virus transmission in communities and a larger total number of cases, but does not in itself determine the severity of the season.

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