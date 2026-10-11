In Israel, the Shin Bet security service is preparing to establish a new Islamic studies program. The initiative is led by the agency’s head, David Zini, and is intended to address intelligence gaps identified during investigations into the events of October 7, including an insufficient understanding of Hamas ideology and religious extremism. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Training alongside Arabic courses

The new program will operate alongside Shin Bet’s long-standing Arabic language institute, where agency employees in various positions are trained. According to the publication, the institute also periodically provides training for service members of the Israel Defense Forces.

Lecturers, specialized experts, as well as current and former senior officials are expected to be involved in teaching under the program. The program will include the study of Islam, while courses will be adapted to Shin Bet’s operational challenges in different areas of work. Its goal is to deepen employees’ knowledge of Islam and its various interpretations.

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Intelligence conclusions

One of the key conclusions of Israel’s intelligence community was an insufficient understanding of Islam, its movements and interpretations, Palestinian culture, particularly in the Gaza Strip, and broader processes in the Middle East. This was recognized as a significant shortcoming given the volume of intelligence information about Hamas’ intentions to carry out an invasion into Israeli territory.

Sources in the intelligence community link the weakening of professional expertise to an increasing reliance on technical intelligence, including the interception of telephone conversations, radio communications, WhatsApp messages and emails. At the same time, Zini is working to improve working conditions for Shin Bet personnel, which, according to the publication, have deteriorated over the past decade.

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