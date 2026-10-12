Huanggang checkpoint reopens in Shenzhen after reconstruction — ECNS

In Shenzhen, China, the Huanggang border checkpoint linking the city with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reopened after reconstruction on October 12, 2026. The checkpoint began operating at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to facilitate cross-border passenger travel, ECNS reports.

One queue for two inspections

The checkpoint operates under a co-location system for control services. The introduced coordinated inspection and joint clearance system allows travelers to complete Hong Kong and Shenzhen immigration procedures by waiting in only one queue.

Following the upgrade, Huanggang is designed to serve 200,000 passengers daily, compared with 50,000 previously. All 202 passenger clearance channels have begun operating at the checkpoint. The clearance procedure can be completed in as little as 20 seconds.

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Complex area

The total area of the reconstructed complex is 689,700 square meters. The building has four underground and five above-ground floors. The original Huanggang checkpoint opened in 1989; it became China’s first major land border checkpoint with round-the-clock clearance.

The facility is one of the development projects of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. According to ECNS, it is also expected to support the holding of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled in Shenzhen for November 18–19.

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