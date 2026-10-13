Irish police have launched a murder investigation in connection with an arson attack on a house in the Birchwood area of Waterford. A man, a woman and two of their children died, while two other children are in hospital in critical condition, The Independent reports.

Emergency services were called to the house shortly after 5:00 on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. Waterford Fire Service said it received the call at 5:13. Crews from nearby stations arrived at the scene and found a developed fire in the two-storey house. Rescuers brought several victims out of the building, and after the fire was extinguished, the scene was handed over to police.

Police investigation

An investigation headquarters has been established at the Garda station in Waterford. A senior investigating officer and family liaison officers have been assigned to the case. Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the investigation is being supported by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

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Gardaí appealed for information about the arson attack and the deaths of four people. Police are also asking anyone who was near Birch Avenue in the Birchwood area in the early hours of 13 October to come forward.

Authorities and community response

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin described the situation as deeply disturbing and urged people not to hinder emergency services and police in their work. Jim O’Callaghan condemned the attack and said it has no place in a civilised society.

Waterford Mayor Liam Brazil and Waterford Metropolitan District Mayor Lola O’Sullivan expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of those killed. The city and county council has opened a support point for people affected by the fire at the Butler Community Centre in St John’s Park.

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