France detains 14-year-old after school shooting — France 24

In the French city of Aubagne, located near Marseille, two staff members at Lakanal school were injured in a shooting. French authorities detained a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

School shooting

As France 24 reports, the shooting occurred on the morning of Monday, October 12, 2026. French Education Minister Édouard Geffray said that two teaching staff members sustained gunshot wounds.

A school student is suspected

In a post on platform X, the minister added that a student at the school is suspected of carrying out the attack. The minister did not provide details about the suspect's identity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to a police source, the 14-year-old boy was detained on Monday in connection with the shooting. The same source said that the shots were likely fired from a hunting rifle.

The France 24 report was prepared using Reuters and AFP reports.

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