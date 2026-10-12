Hall and Woodford receive Nobel Prize in Economics — RMF24

Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have become laureates of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. This was reported by RMF24. Their names were announced on Monday shortly before noon.

Award in Economic Sciences

The RMF24 report does not specify which particular research earned Hall and Woodford the award. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel is a prestigious distinction in the field of economic science.

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2025 Laureates

In 2025, the economics prize was awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt. Mokyr was recognized for research into the conditions for sustainable economic growth through technological progress. Aghion and Howitt became laureates for the theory of creative destruction, which the source calls important for understanding long-term development.

Last week, the laureates of the 2026 Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were also announced, and the Peace Prize was awarded. The economics prize was announced after these distinctions.

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