Saudi Arabia has launched an investigation into why its air defense systems did not intercept Houthi missiles and drones during an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. According to PBS NewsHour, at least 13 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in the strike.

Two regional officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that several drones were used to prepare the attack. After that, the Houthis, whom the source describes as backed by Iran, launched cruise and ballistic missiles at the target.

Drones and missiles

According to one of the sources, investigators are also determining why the air defense systems did not provide advance warning of the attack. The missiles and drones traveled more than 1,000 kilometers before reaching Riyadh.

The report notes that the Houthis possess ballistic missiles and advanced systems with warheads capable of changing trajectory in flight. Such weapons pose a challenge to Patriot systems and other defense systems used by Saudi Arabia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Saudi Arabia's Center for International Communication, which handles relations with foreign media, did not respond to a request for comment on the investigation. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an oil congress in Riyadh that the events of recent weeks are serious and require an appropriate response.

Airport remains closed

On Monday, Saudi state media reported that the military was responding to a new attack involving drones and cruise missiles, without providing details. Riyadh airport remained closed that day, while employees of the capital's financial district were ordered to work from home.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi-controlled Health Ministry said airstrikes on a government complex and a house in the northern Al-Jawf province killed nine people, including five children and a woman. Houthi representatives also claimed that new Saudi strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, killed one person and injured another 12.

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