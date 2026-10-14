In the United States, government-funded commercials featuring President Donald Trump continued to air on television after US District Judge Jennifer Rochon temporarily barred them from being shown. The order was issued on October 11, took effect at 6:45 p.m. that day, and required the authorities to cancel the ad placements, including those scheduled for the evening of October 11.

As Ars Technica reports, the commercials aired on the evening of October 11 and for part of October 12. According to AdImpact data cited by the plaintiffs in a court filing, the ads were shown nearly 400 times after the ban took effect, including 32 times on Monday. They aired, among other programs, during 60 Minutes, ABC World News Tonight, and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Government explanation

Federal government representative Jamie McDonald said in a report to the court that the authorities were already complying with the order and apologized to the court and the plaintiffs. According to him, the court sent the decision to the parties at 6:46 p.m., and government lawyers forwarded it to agency representatives at 7:58 p.m. However, agency representatives saw the email only the following morning.

Earlier, the Trump administration told the court that the US Department of Homeland Security’s ad purchases would end on October 11 and would not be extended. The commercials were placed under a $20 million US Customs and Border Protection contract concluded on September 20 with the advertising agency LMD Agency. According to the agency’s estimate, the placements through October 11 cost $19 million.

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Court arguments

The lawsuit was filed by Common Cause, Democratic Party candidate for the Alabama state legislature Robert Hunter, the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, and the political committee Empire State 32BJ SEIU PAC. The defendants are the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Executive Office of the President.

Judge Rochon noted that the plaintiffs would likely be able to prove a violation of a provision of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026. It prohibits spending funds on advertising or propaganda in the United States that has not previously been authorized by Congress. The judge wrote that the defendants did not dispute the partisan nature of the advertising or its lack of connection to the agency’s official functions. One of the ads, the judge found, nearly replicated a 2024 Trump presidential campaign commercial, except for a label stating that it was funded by the US government.

The temporary ban is in effect for two weeks and may be replaced by a preliminary injunction for the duration of the case. The judge scheduled a hearing on further steps for Wednesday.

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