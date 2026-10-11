The US Army recommends that American military medical units study the methods of treating wounded personnel used in Israel. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the recommendation is included in an official US Army report on lessons from Israeli military medicine.

Decline in mortality among the wounded

According to data cited by Fox News with reference to the Israel Defense Forces, mortality among service members who sustained combat casualties was about 15% during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. During the “Iron Swords” war, this figure was 7.1%.

The US report gives similar figures: a decline in mortality from 14.8% in 2006 to 7.1% in 2024. The document states that this occurred despite a significant increase in the share of wounded personnel with severe injuries.

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Care within minutes

One of the key factors, according to a senior combat medicine specialist of the Israel Defense Forces, is the reduction in the time required to provide advanced medical care. During the 2006 war, this took 15 to 20 minutes, whereas now care can be provided immediately or within four minutes.

Among the practices proposed for attention are positioning medics closer to combat units, rapid helicopter evacuation of the wounded, and making medical decisions directly on the battlefield. The Israeli military has also expanded the use of blood components: since 2013, greater attention has been paid to rapidly stopping bleeding and administering plasma at the site of injury.

In the 78-page report “Israeli Defense Force Medical Lessons Learned,” the authors recommended that the United States study Israel’s medical evacuation systems, medical data collection, preventive medicine, and the ability to continue providing high-level care during intense combat operations.

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