U.S. President Donald Trump is strengthening Russia’s position through his actions, a German lawmaker said. He stressed that Europe must not allow itself to be weakened and must not let Ukraine be forced to surrender.

This was stated by Bundestag member Roderich Kiese-Wetter.

According to him, Trump is supporting those who seek to force Ukraine into negotiations, rather than strengthening Ukraine’s position for future dialogue—in particular, by providing more weapons and intelligence.

“We must be very careful that, shortly before the midterm elections in the United States, Trump does not sell out Europe’s future. We could send diesel to the U.S., but we cannot accept that Trump supports Putin. The U.S. and Russia have joined forces against Ukraine’s future and against peace, freedom, and self-determination,” the German politician emphasized.

He also warned that Trump opposes the rules-based European Union and called for open criticism of those who advocate concessions to Russia.

Kiesewetter acknowledged that Germany had been too slow to provide aid to Ukraine and is still not acting decisively enough.

“Russia is escalating the threat, and I hope that my chancellor and my party (the Christian Democratic Union—ed.) will stand with Ukraine,” the lawmaker emphasized in a comment to Ukrinform.

Earlier, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

Read us on