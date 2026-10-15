In the United States, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the planned execution of Nidal Hasan will not be livestreamed. CNBC reports. The outlet describes Hasan as a convicted man in the case involving the shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas.

Rejection of a live broadcast

Trump’s announcement came after growing objections to the idea of showing the execution live online. CNBC reported on the U.S. president’s statement on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The article is labeled as breaking news on the page.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fort Hood shooting

The shooting at Fort Hood occurred in November 2009. According to CNBC, 13 people were killed in the attack and dozens of others were wounded. The article states that Hasan was convicted in this case.

The publication was prepared by Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger. It was published at 10:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time. The article also includes an undated photograph of Hasan provided by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

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