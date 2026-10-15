Nineteen people were injured near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel in the Pas-de-Calais department in France. The accident occurred on Thursday, October 15, RMF24 reports, citing French authorities and media.

BFMTV's version

The BFMTV television channel reported that a bus collided with a freight train near the entrance to the tunnel. According to the channel, the injured people's lives are not in danger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Le Figaro's version

At the same time, the Le Figaro newspaper's website presented a different version of events: a minivan carrying passengers overturned at a railway crossing near the entrance to the tunnel. RMF24 notes that French media described the course of the incident differently.

The causes of the accident and the exact circumstances in which people were injured were not specified in the report. No information about fatalities has been reported.

Read us on