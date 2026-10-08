In San Antonio, Texas, United States, at least 12 protesters interrupted President Donald Trump’s speech at an election rally. Trump campaigned for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

As The Hindu reports, one of the demonstrators was allegedly close to the stage. Police escorted some participants out, and after one of the interruptions Trump briefly stepped away from the microphone.

Support for Paxton

The rally at Freeman Coliseum on October 7 was Trump’s third trip to Texas in less than a month. He devoted much of his speech to the Senate race, calling Paxton, in his view, perhaps the most outstanding attorney general in the United States.

Trump also said that Paxton had been tough and had supported him all along. At the same time, the president did not mention a recently released recording in which Paxton complained about the war with Iran, rising fuel prices, and the influence of Washington political consultants on his campaign. Trump repeatedly referred to Democratic candidate James Talarico by the nickname Tala-freako.

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The electoral situation in the state

Less than a month remained until Election Day. According to the outlet, Republicans initially did not plan to spend so much money and resources on the campaign in Texas, but party officials have already directed more than $300 million toward the election in the state.

Trump won Texas in the 2024 election by a margin of nearly 14 percentage points. At the same time, the president’s low approval rating, the war with Iran, and rising fuel prices, according to the report, created problems for Republicans in almost all states.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott did not attend the rally; instead, he was due to lead a ceremony marking the opening of a hospital about 530 km from San Antonio. Democrats drew attention to his absence.

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