US imposes sanctions on 17 tankers linked to Iran — CNBC

The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on 17 additional vessels that, according to its data, are linked to Iran’s “shadow fleet” used to transport oil and gas from the country. The restrictions are part of the US economic pressure campaign against Tehran called Operation Economic Outcast.

Restrictions on oil transportation

The new sanctions are intended to further limit Iran’s ability to transport and earn revenue from oil and petrochemical products. As CNBC reports, all 17 vessels were added to the sanctions list for the first time. They are registered in more than a dozen jurisdictions and, according to the US Treasury Department, transported millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the department is depriving the authorities in Tehran of funds they use to wage war in the region and will continue to identify those who facilitate the sale of Iranian oil. He also stressed that the United States will use the full range of its authorities against individuals who help evade sanctions.

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Which vessels were sanctioned

Among the vessels subject to the restrictions is the Vanuatu-flagged tanker TINA 5. According to the US Treasury Department, in August it transported more than 1.5 million barrels of Iranian crude oil. The Comoros-flagged gas tanker SOGL, according to the department, has transported more than 2 million barrels of Iranian propane and butane since September 2025.

Another tanker, the Cameroon-flagged SHENZHEN, has transported more than 3.5 million barrels of Iranian crude oil since November 2025, according to the US Treasury Department. The department said the sanctions target the remaining vessels of Iran’s shadow fleet and supplement restrictions already in force.

A US Treasury official also said that due to the US blockade of Iranian ports, the country has stopped loading and unloading oil. Kpler data cited by CNBC indicate that Iran has not loaded crude oil for export since August 25.

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