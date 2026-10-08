The Polish Sejm on Thursday passed a law allowing the blocking of illegal content on the internet. A total of 242 deputies voted in favor of the document, 61 voted against it, and another 136 abstained.

Procedure for restricting access

The amendment to the law on the provision of electronic services and a number of other acts was prepared by Poland’s Ministry of Digitalization. As Interia reports, the changes are intended to introduce a procedure that would make it possible to quickly decide on restricting access to materials that violate the law.

At the same time, the provisions provide for respect for the rights of internet users. The new version of the document was a response to President Karol Nawrocki’s January veto of the first version of these regulations.

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Amendment concerning pornographic materials

Before the final vote, the deputies considered amendments. The Sejm rejected proposals by Confederation and one amendment by the Law and Justice party, but supported an amendment proposed by Law and Justice and Poland 2050.

The approved amendment provides for the immediate enforcement of decisions to block pornographic content involving minors or animals, as well as content of a violent nature.

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