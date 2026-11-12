A Russian spy was detained in Moldova

According to the investigation, the man was gathering information on the activities of Moldovan government agencies on the instructions of representatives of Russian intelligence services.

In particular, he was interested in agencies responsible for national security, as well as their awareness of Russian operations in the country.

The suspect maintained contact with Russian intelligence agencies, in particular through intermediaries from Transnistrian security structures.

He has been charged with illegally gathering information. The court granted the prosecution’s motion to place the man in pretrial detention. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: PCCOCS

Earlier, Russian drones once again entered the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

The violation of Moldova’s airspace by Russian drones may be a deliberate act by Russia.

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

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