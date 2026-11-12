In Russia, a human rights activist was sentenced to 12 years in prison

The Kaliningrad Regional Court sentenced 66-year-old human rights activist Maria Bonzler to 12 years in prison.

The prosecution had sought a 15-year prison sentence for her. The time she has already spent in pretrial detention will be credited toward her sentence on a day-for-day basis.

In Russia, an aggressor state, a court sentenced Meduza journalist and author Asya Zolnikova in absentia to two and a half years in prison. According to the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office, she was charged with participating in the activities of an organization that the Russian authorities have designated as “undesirable.”

In Yaroslavl, in the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—a court in September sentenced a middle-aged man to 14 years in a penal colony after he photographed the gravestones of Russian soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine.

In Russia, former Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov was sentenced to 21 years in a maximum-security prison. According to the publication *Kommersant*, he organized a scheme involving fake combat injuries to obtain government payments and awards, and also filmed staged videos depicting the alleged combat successes of Russian troops. The court also stripped him of his military rank and state awards.

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