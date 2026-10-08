Poland cannot independently shoot down Russian targets flying over Ukrainian territory that are heading toward its borders. This was stated by Paweł Zalevski, State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, during a meeting with journalists in Warsaw.

According to Zalevski, a NATO decision is required to shoot down Russian targets over Ukrainian territory.

Therefore, he said, Poland must work to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine so that it can defend its territory on its own.

At the same time, Zalevski acknowledged that there is a problem with the availability of PAC-3 missiles, which are capable of intercepting ballistic targets using Patriot systems.

Zalevsky also confirmed that Poland currently counts on the United States as one of its main partners in the defense sector.

“The Americans will fulfill their obligations. Trump introduced a certain element of instability, but this forced us to increase defense spending to 5%,” he said.

Source: GRUNT.

On October 7, Poland scrambled military aircraft in response to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

On the night of October 4, Romania and Poland scrambled their aircraft in response to a Russian attack on Ukraine. In Romania, two F-18 fighter jets took off on patrol after radars detected an aerial target near the border.

Read us on