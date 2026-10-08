The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it eliminated Muhammad Muhsin Nimr Yazji, the commander of Hamas's Shati Battalion, during strikes in Gaza City on Monday. According to the military, he held several former Israeli hostages.

Israeli military statement

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the military announced this on Thursday evening. The publication noted that the strike in which, according to the IDF, Yazji was killed took place in Gaza City.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Names of former hostages

The IDF named three former hostages whom, it claimed, Yazji held: Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Matan Angrest. The Jerusalem Post did not provide other details regarding the circumstances of their detention or the place where it occurred.

On Tuesday, according to the IDF, Muhammad Fawzi Muhammad Awad Gamal was also eliminated in separate strikes. According to the military, he served in Hamas's Daraj-Tuffah Battalion.

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