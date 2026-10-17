Greece Explained Why It Is Not Providing Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

Athens will continue to support Ukraine, but at the same time cannot weaken its own defense capabilities. This is precisely what is preventing the Greek government from transferring Patriot missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made

this statement at a press conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels, while answering a question about the possible transfer of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems to Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“You know that we have supported Ukraine by providing significant quantities of air defense equipment from our stockpiles. At the same time, I want to be completely frank: we will do everything possible to support Ukraine without jeopardizing Greece’s defense capabilities,” Mitsotakis replied.

It should be noted that Ukraine regularly faces a shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, but this does not mean that supplies have completely stopped. Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller explained that Kyiv is receiving new ammunition in small batches, and existing stocks could run out as early as mid-month.

Ukraine expects to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026, while simultaneously facing a shortage of missiles for the Patriot systems and restrictions on Starlink operations.

The American defense company Anduril has unveiled the Steelfin family of interceptor missiles, which are being developed as a more affordable alternative to PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Read us on