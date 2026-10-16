The IDF said it killed a commander of Hamas’s military wing and a member of the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in two separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. As reported by The Jerusalem Post, the strikes took place on Thursday, and the Israeli military confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Strike in northern Gaza Strip

According to the IDF, Mohammed Mohammed Abd al-Khaleq Hala, a commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military claims that he entered Israeli territory on October 7.

The IDF also described Hala as a commander in Hamas’s military wing weapons-production structure. According to the army, he was involved in manufacturing various types of weapons and strengthening the group’s military presence in the Gaza Strip.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strike in Khan Yunis

During the second strike in Khan Yunis, Ahmad Jabrin Tawfik Dalhan was killed, according to the IDF. The Israeli military identified him as a member of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli army claims that Dalhan facilitated attacks against its military personnel and Israeli civilians. According to the IDF, both men had recently attempted to attack Israeli military personnel or civilians and had violated the ceasefire. The military also said it used precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance for the strikes to reduce the risk to civilians.

Separately, the IDF and Israel’s Shin Bet security service reported that two other men were killed in Khan Yunis during a strike on Wednesday. According to their claims, the men were involved in smuggling weapons and other military equipment into the Gaza Strip.

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