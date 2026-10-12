In the UAE, the head of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said that the United States and its regional partners are deploying the world's largest integrated air defense system in the Middle East. According to him, it is intended to deter Iranian attacks and form part of the region's long-term security architecture.

Cooper delivered a recorded address to participants in the sixth annual Trends Global conference in Abu Dhabi, The National reports. The address came several days after an attack by Yemen's Houthis on Riyadh's main airport, which, according to the publication, killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

Integrated air defense network

The admiral said that at the beginning of the year, during Operation Epic Fury, the United States and its partners tested in combat conditions the Middle East air defense network known as MEAD. Cooper said that US and partner-country militaries linked their national systems in real time for the first time.

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He also said that the integrated shield intercepted thousands of Iranian attack drones and missiles. Cooper called joint exercises, military cooperation and systems interoperability necessary to counter missiles, drones, cyber threats and attacks from space.

Statements on Iran

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said in a video address at the conference that Iran is becoming increasingly isolated. He also said that Lebanon, Iraq and Syria allegedly do not want to continue being instruments of Tehran.

According to The National, Washington and Tehran have exchanged proposals in recent weeks on ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The publication writes that US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest proposal and warned that military operations could intensify after the US midterm elections.

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