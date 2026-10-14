Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the state budget’s capacity for further pay rises for teachers is significantly limited. Speaking on 14 October during events marking National Education Day, he said that the war on Poland’s eastern border and the need to increase defence spending are narrowing the country’s financial capacity.

As RMF24 reports, the head of the Polish government promised to inform education workers in the coming months about what decisions the authorities will be able to plan. Tusk acknowledged that the current level of teachers’ pay still cannot be described as decent and fair.

Previous pay rises

The prime minister recalled that from January 2024, the salaries of Polish teachers increased by 30–33%. In the following years, the increases were 5% and 3%, respectively. At the same time, he noted that the current crisis could last for another two years, which would mean the need to continue limiting state expenditure.

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During his speech, Tusk also thanked educators for their daily work and emphasised their role in ensuring students’ safety. He mentioned recent dramatic events in schools in the Masovian Voivodeship and said that the situation was quickly brought under control thanks to cooperation between educators and the police.

Trade union proposal

A civic draft law to amend the Teachers’ Charter, prepared by the Polish Teachers’ Union, has been awaiting consideration in the Polish Sejm for several years. The document provides for linking educators’ pay to the average salary in the economy. Despite Tusk’s statement in November 2024 about accelerating work on the initiative, no final decision on it has yet been made.

Education Minister Barbara Nowacka said during the ceremony that in the coming months the authorities would focus both on improving safety in schools and on strengthening teachers’ position.

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