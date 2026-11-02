Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal can be resolved without amending the Constitution. In his view, President Karol Nawrocki should recognize the judges lawfully elected by the Sejm, after which they will be able to begin performing their duties in the Tribunal.

Tusk’s statement

As RMF24 reports, the head of the Polish government wrote on social network X that this method of settlement complies with the Constitution. Tusk said that Nawrocki is currently choosing a forceful confrontation which, according to the prime minister, could prove costly for Poland.

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External forces

Tusk also said that a democratic state governed by the rule of law should not yield to violence, regardless of how powerful the external forces supporting, in his words, the attack by the Law and Justice party, Confederation, Grzegorz Braun and Nawrocki may be.

Over the weekend, the Polish prime minister commented on the escalation of the dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal in a televised address. He said that shouting, lies and fighting cannot be a source of law in Poland, and stressed the importance of a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

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